George E. Latshaw, 86, Paul S. Kauffman brick mason, outdoorsman, enjoyed NASCAR
George E. Latshaw, 86, of Reinholds, passed away Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in West Cocalico Township, he was the son of the late Calvin and Minnie (Schware) Latshaw, and was the husband of the late Grace (Kreider) Latshaw, who passed away in 2011.
George was a member of St. Paul’s E.C. Church, Reamstown. He was a member of the Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F.& A.M. and also a former Shriner. He had been employed as a brick mason for Paul S. Kauffman, Denver, and later did maintenance work for Latshaw Bros. Concrete, Denver, until his retirement. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and farming at his son’s property in Clearfield County. He was a NASCAR fan and loved his dog, Buster.
He is survived by five children: Larry, husband of Joan M. Latshaw of Sinking Spring; Deb, wife of Rodger Seiler of Denver; Eddie Latshaw, companion of Donna Fick of Schoeneck; Teresa, wife of Michael Brendle of Reinholds; David Latshaw of Wilmington, Del.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six siblings: Arlene, wife of Harold Graybill of Denver; Grace, wife of Gilbert Nolt of Stevens; Roy, husband of Mary Latshaw of Ephrata; Calvin Latshaw Jr. of Denver; Emma Garner of Manheim; Lloyd, husband of Edith Latshaw of Vinemont; and a sister-in-law: Jane Latshaw of Schoeneck.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a son: Richard Latshaw; and two brothers: John and Robert Latshaw.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s E.C. Church, 46 E. Church St., Reamstown, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m., with Rev Kirk Marks officiating. Interment will take place in Mellinger’s Union Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
