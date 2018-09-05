- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
George Good Weber, 90, Martindale Mennonite minister, Weaver Markets retiree, church planter
George Good Weber, 90, of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 at Fairmount Homes.
Born in Adamstown, he was the son of the late Edwin G. and Fannie (Good) Weber. He was married 54 years to the late Gladys (Sensenig) Weber.
George was retired from working at Weaver Markets and previously at Martin Limestone. He and Gladys were church planters at Oxford Circle, Philadelphia; Tamaqua; Grenada; and Shiloh, Reading. He was a retired minister at Martindale Mennonite Church.
George enjoyed singing, reading, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters: Mary Ann, married to Richard Bower of New Holland; and Lois, married to Wesley Metzler of Peach Bottom; 12 grandchildren: Rodney Zeiset (Sheril), Diane Thompson (Jeremy), Wesley Zeiset, Darla Zeiset, Bradley Zeiset (Jennifer), David Zeiset, Melody Metzler, Marsha Metzler, Martina Metzler, Mary Beiler (Duane), Meleta Metzler and Mark Metzler; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister: Irene Horst; five half-siblings: Lillian Weber, Richard Weber (Barbara), Betsy Breckbill, Ruth Ann Hollinger (Lamar), and Dianne Reitz (Richard); and a stepsister: Erla Beiler (Eugene).
He was preceded in death by one sister: Grace Horning (Irvin); one half-brother: Sam Weber (Janet); and six stepsiblings: Carl, Melvin, Clair, and Leon Youndt; Lela Horning ;and Hazel Martin.
Services were held Aug. 29 at Martindale Mennonite Church, Ephrata. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements are under the care of Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. Online condolences may be posted at groffeckenroth.com.
-
