George Nelson Swann, 80, federal government worker, animal lover, enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner

George Nelson Swann, 80, of Ephrata, entered into the rest of our Lord on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, after a brief illness.

A celebration of life service will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 659 S. 4th St., Denver, on Friday, Aug.16 at 6 p.m.

George was born on Dec. 8, 1938 in Kearny, N.J., to Robert and Susan (Blackties) Swann. He graduated from Susquehanna University and worked in various capacities for the federal government for more than 30 years.

George is survived by his wife of 56 years: Jean; daughter: Jean Ann (wife of Michael) Hutchison; sons: George (husband of Camille) Swann, John (husband of Stephanie) Swann; grandchildren: Taylor and Grace Hutchison; Grant, Aiden, Elise, and Owen Swann; and Ainsley Swann; sisters-in-law: Nina Strickler and Pat Swann; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

George was preceded in death by his parents and his two older brothers: Jack Dale and Robert Swann.

George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Family was the most important thing to George. He enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for his family and also enjoyed spending time relaxing and fishing at the family cottage in Maryland. George was a sensitive soul who loved animals, especially his beloved pets. He was an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ.

A special thank you to all of the caring doctors, nurses, and support staff at Ephrata Hospital, Hospice and Community Care, and Fox Chase Cancer Center for their loving care and support during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make memorial contributions to any of the following organizations: Water Street Rescue Mission (wsm.org) 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603; Fox Chase Cancer Center (foxchase.org) 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19111; or Humane League of Lancaster County (humanepa.org), 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.