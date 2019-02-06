George P. Burgess Jr., 83, Korea vet, Cocalico Creek Ceramics owner, enjoyed reading, gardening

George P. Burgess Jr., 83, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at HCR ManorCare, Lancaster.

He was born in Philadelphia to the late Kathrine and George P. Burgess Sr., and was the husband of Susan H. (Swoyer) Burgess, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage.

George enjoyed reading and gardening. He and his wife owned Cocalico Creek Ceramics.

George was a U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean War. He worked at Weavers Market and prior to that he worked at Rumsey Electric Distribution Warehouse in Conshohocken.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by two sons: Ronald Williams of Philadelphia; and Gregory, husband of Stephanie Burgess of Stevens; and three grandchildren: Roxanne, Brooke, and Noah.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son: Jeffrey Williams.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in George’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.