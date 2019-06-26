Gerald ‘Jerry’ O. Brunner, 67, Army vet, Pennfield driver, enjoyed reading sci-fi, devoted grandfather

Gerald “Jerry” O. Brunner, 67, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Loretta (Shimp) Rettew, and was the husband of Beverly A.(Frable) Brunner, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage.

Jerry was a truck driver for Pennfield Farms for 40 years before retiring. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed reading science fiction and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by three children: Jesse O., husband of Julie Ann (Gotshall) Brunner of Lancaster; Gregory L., husband of Lisa (Seifret) Brunner of Farmdale; Stacy, wife of Travis Weider of Denver; two granddaughters: Cearra and Isla; a grandson: Keenen Brunner; and two brothers: Tom, husband of Judy Brunner of Ephrata; and Dan, husband of Gail Brunner of Hummelstown.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Jerry’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.