Gerrie Mae Brown, 88, W.W. Moyer and Gerber retiree, ECH volunteer, active at her church

Gerrie Mae Brown, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.

She was born in Ephrata to the late James and Florence (Longenecker) Reber.

She was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school for 16 years and nursery school for five years.

Gerrie was a garment inspector for the former W.W. Moyer and Gerber Co. of Ephrata for 20 years before retiring. She was also a volunteer at the Ephrata hospital for 23 years.

Gerrie is survived by three sons: Clyde E., husband of Linda J. (Martin) Brown of Ephrata; Michael L., husband of Lynette (Daugherty) Brown of Ephrata; Thomas L., husband of Tammie (Schmuck) Brown of Akron; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Donna Sheehan; and nine siblings.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, followed by the funeral services at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Dr. B.W. Hambrick and Pastor Rocky Hambrick officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions in Gerrie’s memory may be made to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Home, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA, 17545; or Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

