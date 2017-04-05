Gladys L. Hoover, Long-time Hemmerich Industries worker, attended Swamp Lutheran

Gladys L. Hoover, daughter of Harry and Mildred (Seltzer) Steffy, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Lancaster General Hospital.

Gladys was married to the late Adam Hoover.

She was born in Berks County on June 20, 1929. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1947, and retired from Hemmerich Industries, Denver, where she worked for 35 years.

Gladys was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church; she served on the social service committee for 18 years, and the helping hands committee for 15 years. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for several years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by a sister: Ernestine Gerhart.

She is survived by her son: Mark, husband of Susan Hoover; step-grandson: Christopher Henne and companion Cindy Schoch; two step-great-grandchildren: Will and Brooklyn; and nieces and nephews.

Services were held March 31 at Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds, with the Rev. Dennis L. Trout officiating. Interment took place at Swamp Lutheran Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Gladys’ memory, to Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.

