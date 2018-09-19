Home   >   Obituaries   >   Glen D. Hauck, 71, EHS grad, Vietnam vet, Commercial Industrial Brokers cofounder, family man

Glen D. Hauck, 71, EHS grad, Vietnam vet, Commercial Industrial Brokers cofounder, family man

By on September 19, 2018

Glen D. Hauck, 71, of Bent Creek, Lititz, passed at the Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Paul L. and Caroline Sheaffer Hauck.

A 1964 graduate of Ephrata High School, Glen attended Thompson College and the University of Maryland. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force with the 388th Supply Squadron during the Vietnam War.

Glen spent his career as a real estate broker and investor spanning residential and commercial real estate with Century 21, Riley Horst, and REMAX, before cofounding Commercial Industrial Brokers, Inc.

A member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Glen served as church council vice president, and on the finance committee as treasurer. He was involved in the Lancaster Jaycees and was a board member of the Betty Finney House Corporation.

Glen was a fun, loving, and generous man, whose family meant the world to him. He was known as “Poppy” to his grandchildren. Glen was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and was very enthusiastic about the Eagles’ recent Super Bowl championship. He loved going to his beach house in Ocean City, Md., with family and friends, and fishing from his 22-foot Chaparral boat. Glen enjoyed spending winters in Florida at Disney.

Glen is survived by his children: Gregory S. Hauck (Aime) of Lancaster, Brad D. Hauck (Michelle) of Mount Joy, and Jennifer L. Hauck of Elizabethtown; stepdaughters: Jennifer M. Roark (Philip) of Lancaster and Victoria M. Lambros (August) of Lititz; seven grandchildren: Madisyn (18) and Olivia (15) Hauck; Taylor (18), Brandon (15) and Hailey (12) Hauck; and Ethan (12) and Molly (10) Roark; his fiancée: Julie D. Tritch of Lititz; his first wife: Audrey B. Zug of Manheim; and his siblings: Marian Lines of Lancaster, Jean Martin (Robert) of Ephrata and Paul Hauck (Helen) of Ephrata.

Glen was preceded in death by his second wife: Marie Gantz Hauck; and his brother Richard Hauck.

Services were held Sept. 18 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster, with Rev. Craig A. Ross officiating. Interment with military honors followed at Witness Park, Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *