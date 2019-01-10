Home   >   Obituaries   >   Glenn E. Bollinger, 77, Wayne Feeds driver, father of two, active at Middle Creek COB

Glenn E. Bollinger, 77, Wayne Feeds driver, father of two, active at Middle Creek COB

By on January 10, 2019

Glenn E. Bollinger, 77, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Leacock Township to the late Adam B. and Elizabeth (Buffenmyer) Bollinger, and was the husband of Edna B. (Bollinger) Bollinger, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.

He was a member of Middle Creek Church of the Brethren where he served on the cemetery committee and as an usher. Glenn was a truck driver for Wayne Feeds of Centerville.

In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by two sons: Randy, husband of Becky Bollinger of Denver; Troy, husband of Lily Bollinger of Lititz; seven grandchildren: Katelyn, Kayla, Adam, Annika, Trevor, Tori and Leah; a sister: Martha, wife of Glenn Summy; a brother: E. James, husband of Gerry Bollinger; and a sister-in-law: Sharon Bollinger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Raymond Bollinger.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 Middle Creek Church Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the church, followed by funeral service at 1 p.m., with Pastor John Hess and Pastor Anthony Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions in Glenn’s memory may be made to Camp Swatara, Memo: Family Camp Center, 2905 Camp Swatara Road, Bethel, PA 19507.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *