Home   >   Obituaries   >   Gloria G. Burkhart, 67, Oregon Dairy worker, Friendly Circle member, enjoyed traveling

Gloria G. Burkhart, 67, Oregon Dairy worker, Friendly Circle member, enjoyed traveling

By on November 14, 2018

Gloria G. Burkhart, 67, of Akron died on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at her home.

Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Allen H. Jr. and Verna W. Gerhart Goshert. She was the loving wife of Terry E. Burkhart, who died in 2016.

Gloria worked at Oregon Dairy in the seafood department. She was a graduate of Manheim Township High School. Gloria was an active member of the Friendly Circle senior citizen group, Akron. She enjoyed going to the public auctions in Farmersville and traveling. She will be missed greatly by her beloved cats, Sammy and Benny.

Surviving is a brother: Eugene G., husband of Dottie Goshert, of Akron; several nieces and nephews: Judy, wife of Donald Dietrich, of Akron; Janet, wife of Joe Boyce, of Hopeland; Joan, wife of Kent Bradford, of Akron; William Brenner of Ephrata; Trisha Goshert of Manheim; Michelle, wife of Terry Reagan, of Shippensburg; Doug Goshert of New Holland; Teresa, wife of Doug Scotten, of Ephrata; Laura, wife of Kevin Bryan, of Ephrata; along with many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is a sister: Irene G. Brenner.

Services were held Nov. 13 at Buch Funeral Home, Lititz. Interment was held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Those desiring may send memorial contributions in Gloria’s memory to PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 237 Quentin Road, Suite B, Lebanon PA, 17042.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *