- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, Ephrata H.S. cafeteria worker, enjoyed cross-stitch, puzzles, bingo
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Conestoga View.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Paul and Claire (Heis) Cunningham, and was the wife of the late Carl E. Kemerly, who passed away in 1991.
She was a member of St. Phillips Catholic Church, Lancaster. Gloria worked in the cafeteria at Ephrata High School for many years. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, puzzles and bingo. She especially loved her daughter’s dog, Jessie.
Gloria is survived by a daughter: Joan E., wife of Bob Weaver of Lancaster; and two granddaughters: Shanna-Rose and Shelby Kemerly.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Cheryl A. Kemerly. She was the oldest daughter of 13 children.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lancaster County, Unit 314, Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603; or American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, Ephrata H.S. cafeteria worker, enjoyed cross-stitch, puzzles, bingo
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata, passed...
-
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, EHS grad, owned Sauder Fuel, enjoyed motorcycling, grandchildren
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, of Reinholds, passed away unexpectedly on...
-
Michael E. Crills, 62, worked at Ephrata Manor, enjoyed hunting, cars, time spent with family
Michael E. Crills, 62, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Elaine Kurtz Palmgren, 97, former Ephrata resident, artist, taught art history at high school
Elaine K. (Kurtz), 97, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Curtis Enck, 69, Ephrata Grace Churchmember, was married 51 years
Curtis Enck, 69, of Denver, passed away on Monday, Dec....
-
James William Foster, 76, U.S. Navy vet, engineer at Corning Glass Works, volunteer
James William Foster, 76, of Ephrata passed away Wednesday, Dec....
-
Paul E. Kring, 91, WWII vet, Northeastern Lumber Co. estimator, enjoyed woodworking
Paul E. Kring, 91, of Denver, formerly of Mohnton, died...
-
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, Ephrata H.S. cafeteria worker, enjoyed cross-stitch, puzzles, bingo
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata,...
-
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, EHS grad, owned Sauder Fuel, enjoyed motorcycling, grandchildren
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, of Reinholds, passed away unexpectedly...
-
Michael E. Crills, 62, worked at Ephrata Manor, enjoyed hunting, cars, time spent with family
Michael E. Crills, 62, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Lisa A Bailey says:
-
Joanne Stoll says:
-
Rhonda Moyer says: