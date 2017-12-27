Home   >   Obituaries   >   Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, Ephrata H.S. cafeteria worker, enjoyed cross-stitch, puzzles, bingo

Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, Ephrata H.S. cafeteria worker, enjoyed cross-stitch, puzzles, bingo

By on December 27, 2017

Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Conestoga View.

She was born in Lancaster to the late Paul and Claire (Heis) Cunningham, and was the wife of the late Carl E. Kemerly, who passed away in 1991.

She was a member of St. Phillips Catholic Church, Lancaster. Gloria worked in the cafeteria at Ephrata High School for many years. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, puzzles and bingo. She especially loved her daughter’s dog, Jessie.

Gloria is survived by a daughter: Joan E., wife of Bob Weaver of Lancaster; and two granddaughters: Shanna-Rose and Shelby Kemerly.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Cheryl A. Kemerly. She was the oldest daughter of 13 children.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lancaster County, Unit 314, Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603; or American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA, 17603.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *