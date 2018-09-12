- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Gordon L. Schweitzer, 71, Cocalico H.S. grad, Vietnam vet, Kalas Mfg. worker, avid pinochle player
Gordon L. Schweitzer, 71, of Stevens, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at home.
He was born in Reading to the late Edwin and Annabelle (Fritz) Schweitzer, and was the husband of Erla Mae (Balmer) Schweitzer, with whom he celebrated 17 years of marriage on June 3.
Gordon was a long-time pinochle player with his buddies from Denver, and also collected baseball cards.
Gordon was a 1965 graduate of Cocalico Union High School. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for Kalas Manufacturing and prior to that Bollman Hat Company.
In addition to his wife, Gordon is survived by four siblings: Michael Schweitzer, companion of Joleen; Melinda, wife of the late Donald Anderson; Scott Schweitzer, husband of Alyce; and Melissa, wife of Doug Coldren.
He was preceded in death by a stepson: Jimmy Haller.
A celebration of life and visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver.
If desired memorial contributions in Gordon’s memory may be made to Reamstown Ambulance, P.O. Box 276, Reamstown, PA, 17567.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Gets a Facelift for Fall
You might have noticed that Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Relocates to Ephrata
The offices of Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky are more convenient than...
-
They’ve all come to look for America
I remember like it was yesterday watching David Bowie on...
-
Denver Fair Queen crowned
Drizzles couldn’t dampen the spirits of newly crowned Denver Fair...
-
Flooding Issues Challenge Boro Emergency Crews
Fire companies responded to 62 water-related rescues in August By Marylouise...
-
Daniel O. Hornberger, 59, EHS grad, customer service worker, Trinity Lutheran member, Eagles fan
Daniel O. Hornberger, 59, formerly of Akron, passed away on...
-
Vera Mae Lefever, 89, Akron, retired corrections officer, enjoyed beach, telling family stories
Vera Mae Lefever, 89, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Gets a Facelift for Fall
You might have noticed that Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Relocates to Ephrata
The offices of Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky are more convenient...
-
They’ve all come to look for America
I remember like it was yesterday watching David Bowie...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Brianna says:
-
Aubree Fahringer says:
-
GORDON SCHWEITZER says: