Gordon L. Schweitzer, 71, Cocalico H.S. grad, Vietnam vet, Kalas Mfg. worker, avid pinochle player

Gordon L. Schweitzer, 71, of Stevens, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at home.

He was born in Reading to the late Edwin and Annabelle (Fritz) Schweitzer, and was the husband of Erla Mae (Balmer) Schweitzer, with whom he celebrated 17 years of marriage on June 3.

Gordon was a long-time pinochle player with his buddies from Denver, and also collected baseball cards.

Gordon was a 1965 graduate of Cocalico Union High School. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for Kalas Manufacturing and prior to that Bollman Hat Company.

In addition to his wife, Gordon is survived by four siblings: Michael Schweitzer, companion of Joleen; Melinda, wife of the late Donald Anderson; Scott Schweitzer, husband of Alyce; and Melissa, wife of Doug Coldren.

He was preceded in death by a stepson: Jimmy Haller.

A celebration of life and visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver.

If desired memorial contributions in Gordon’s memory may be made to Reamstown Ambulance, P.O. Box 276, Reamstown, PA, 17567.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

