Grace M. Hernandez, 88, Stunzi Mill worker, New Joy Church member, former Sunday school teacher

Grace M. Hernandez, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Lebanon County to the late Albert and Bessie (Moyer) Knable, and was the wife of Byron Hernandez, and the late Harry G. Ruth.

She was a member of New Joy Church, and also attended New Beginnings Church, Ephrata. She was a former Sunday school teacher. During her working years, she worked at Stunzi Silk Mill.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter: Louann, wife of Antonino Bonsignore of Palmyra, N.J.; two grandchildren: Amanda and Peter; two brothers: Joseph Knable of Manheim, Lee Knable of Ephrata; and a stepsister: Gloria Himes of Manheim.

Services were held Jan. 22 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata, with Pastor Jeff Dunlevy officiating. Interment took place in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Grace’s memory may be made to Teen Challenge Training Center, 33 Teen Challenge Road, Rehrersburg, PA 19550.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.