H. Theda Gonzalez, 81, Weaver’s, Loungewear Mfg. worker, dedicated to her family, excellent cook

H. Theda Gonzalez, 81, of Stevens, formerly of Boulder Hill Road, Mohnton, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born in Terre Hill, she was a daughter of the late Henry, Sr., and Jeanette (McGown) Bitler. Her husband, Luis A. Gonzalez, died May 30, 2008.

Theda was a homemaker but she also worked previously at Weaver’s Poultry for 10 years and at the former Loungewear Manufacturing in Hinkletown for 10 years.

She was a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church, where she joyfully served in the kitchen. She was also dedicated to her family, helped many people in need, took in students from the Teen Challenge program, enjoyed many road trips to Southern BBQ, and was an excellent cook who fed all who were hungry.

Surviving are eight children: Luis R. Gonzalez; Bonita L., married to Luis B. Rosa; Luis A. Jr., married to Karen (Sensenig) Gonzalez; Michael A. Gonzalez; Brenda L., married to Gerald Sensenig; Juanita M., married to Jeffrey Kreider; Teresa M. Breasette; and Maria L., married to Jonathan Boyd; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and four sisters: Anna Habecker, Dorothy Messner, Jeannette Risser, and Debra “Debbie” Kohl.

Preceding her in death is a brother: Henry Bitler Jr.; and a sister: Margaret Bitler.

A celebration of life service was held May 23 at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, Leola, PA.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To send the family online condolence,s visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.