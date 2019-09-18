Harlan B. Zimmerman, 81, contracting business co-owner, active in church, raised farm animals

Harlan B. Zimmerman went to be with his Lord on Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 81.

He was the loving husband of Vera Zimmerman and a caring dad to Teresa Stauffer (Nelson), Daphne Reyburn (Shawn) and Michele Rudy. He was the grandfather to Ian Stauffer, Laura Ann Stauffer, Rebekah Reyburn, Ronald Reyburn, Amber Rudy and Grayson Rudy.

He was born on March 14, 1938 in East Earl. He grew up on a dairy farm. He began his training as a stone and brick mason with Weaver’s Masonry. He married Vera (Martin) on April 11, 1964. He was the co-owner of Zimmerman and Herr Mason Contractors.

He was very active in church, serving as a deacon at Harvest Fellowship. He dedicated his life to his family, church and serving others as a mentor and friend. He enjoyed gardening, horses, camping, boating and using equipment. He always had a hobby farm, raising chickens, rabbits, goats, horses, and cattle. He will be missed for his gentle spirit, wisdom and his example of leadership.

Harlan is survived by five siblings: Mervin (Pearl) Zimmerman, Harry (Deb) Zimmerman, Mary Katherine Weaver, Esther Mae (Ronald) Fox, and Ada Naomi (John) Shirk.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings: Evelyn Brill, Elmer Zimmerman, Jr., and David Zimmerman.

Services were held Sept. 18 at Harvest Fellowship, Stevens.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.