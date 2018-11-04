Home   >   Obituaries   >   Harlan Shirk, 96, WWII vet, former Schoeneck Fire Co. chief

Harlan Shirk, 96, WWII vet, former Schoeneck Fire Co. chief

Harlan Shirk, 96, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

He was born in Schoeneck to the late Stanley and Emma (Nissinger) Shirk, and was the husband of Mary Lou (Kramer) Shirk, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.

He was a member of Wiest Memorial Church, a life member and former chief of the Schoeneck Fire Company, life member of Keystone State Fire Chief Association, Ephrata Lodge B. P. O. Elks #1933, Ephrata American Legion Post 0429, National Rifle Association, and life member and past president of Cocalico Sportsman Association.

Harlan served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He worked for the Ephrata Borough electric department for 35 years, and retired in 1982.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Bonnie S. Shirk; and a brother: Donald Shirk.

A private interment was held in Steinmetz Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Harlan’s memory may be made to Wiest Memorial Church, 48 S. King St., Stevens, PA 17578; or Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver, PA 17517.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

