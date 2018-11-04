- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Harlan Shirk, 96, WWII vet, former Schoeneck Fire Co. chief
Harlan Shirk, 96, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Schoeneck to the late Stanley and Emma (Nissinger) Shirk, and was the husband of Mary Lou (Kramer) Shirk, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.
He was a member of Wiest Memorial Church, a life member and former chief of the Schoeneck Fire Company, life member of Keystone State Fire Chief Association, Ephrata Lodge B. P. O. Elks #1933, Ephrata American Legion Post 0429, National Rifle Association, and life member and past president of Cocalico Sportsman Association.
Harlan served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He worked for the Ephrata Borough electric department for 35 years, and retired in 1982.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Bonnie S. Shirk; and a brother: Donald Shirk.
A private interment was held in Steinmetz Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Harlan’s memory may be made to Wiest Memorial Church, 48 S. King St., Stevens, PA 17578; or Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Harlan Shirk, 96, WWII vet, former Schoeneck Fire Co. chief
Harlan Shirk, 96, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, Oct....
- Posted November 4, 2018
- 0
-
It’s the Season of Thanks at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
As the holiday season draws closer, it’s the time of...
- Posted November 1, 2018
- 0
-
Hoffman Computer Associates Serves All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
- Posted November 1, 2018
- 0
-
Births – Reported Oct. 31, 2018
BEILER, Jonas Jr. and Elizabeth (Lapp), Parkesburg, a son, at...
-
Local haunts
The haunting season is upon us. Ghouls, goblins, and ghosts...
-
See ‘Anne of Avonlea’ this weekend
50 years ago, in 1968, the first play was performed...
-
Hopin Around: With a quack, quack here…
…and a quack, quack there, Mike and Kristen Brubaker will...
-
Harlan Shirk, 96, WWII vet, former Schoeneck Fire Co. chief
Harlan Shirk, 96, of Stevens, passed away on Friday,...
- November 4, 2018
- 0
-
It’s the Season of Thanks at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
As the holiday season draws closer, it’s the time...
- November 1, 2018
- 0
-
Hoffman Computer Associates Serves All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman...
- November 1, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Yoder says:
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says: