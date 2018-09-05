- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Harold H. Martin, 73, Sauder Eggs retiree, Weaverland Anabaptist member, enjoyed vacations
Harold H. Martin, 73, of Ephrata, went to be with Jesus at home on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
He was married 48 years to Mildred E. Hoover Martin. Born in Warwick Township, he was the son of the late Frank H. and Reba E. Hoffman Martin.
Harold retired from Sauder Eggs in 2011, where he had worked for over 20 years. Prior to that he had been employed by the F & M Hat Co. in Denver.
He was a member of the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community. His interests included gardening, trains, antique farm equipment and vacationing with his family.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter: Doris A., wife of G. Mark Lehman of New Holland; two sons: Neal R., husband of Stacey Y. Martin Martin of New Holland; and Wayne L., husband of Karla J. Hoover Martin of Lititz; six grandchildren; three sisters: Floretta Burkholder of Shiloh, Ohio; Mabel, wife of Samuel Leid of Lakefield, Ohio; and Julia, wife of Mervin Zimmerman of Ephrata; and two brothers: Warren, husband of Carol Martin of Ephrata; and Leonard, husband of Joyce Martin of Ephrata.
A memorial service was held Sept. 4 at the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, East Earl. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to CrossNet Ministries, P.O. Box 154, New Holland, PA 17557.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland.
