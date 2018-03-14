- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Harold P. Gibble, 87, Korean War vet, auto body repairman, Boy Scout leader
Harold P. Gibble, 87, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at home.
He was born in Jackson Township, Lebanon County, to the late Paul C. and Sallie M. (Dubble) Gibble, and was the husband of Bette J. (Grabill) Gibble, with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.
Harold was a U.S. Marine veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a retired auto body repairman, and had been a Boy Scout troop leader in Bowmansville for many years.
In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by five children: Richard, husband of Lisa Bachman of Akron; Bonnie, wife of Ken James of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; Robin, wife of Lewis Galebach of Loretto; Scott, husband of Diane Bachman of Leola; and Lee J., husband of Dawn L. Bachman of Denver; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date, at Vision of Hope in Mountville.
Memorial contributions in Harold’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
-
-
