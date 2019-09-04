Harold W. Long, 68, Weidman & Sons worker, FCBBC deacon, enjoyed gardening, fishing

Harold W. Long, 68, of Ephrata, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Born April 2, 1951, Harold was one of four children of Homer K. and Frances (Wisler) Long.

He was a member and deacon at Frystown Conservative Baptist Brethren Church and worked for John Weidman & Sons of Ephrata as an HVAC service technician for over 40 years. Harold enjoyed model railroading, photography, and especially enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Harold will be lovingly missed by his wife: Dorothy L. (Weidman) Long; daughter: Hollie Long of Manheim; son: Kerry Long, husband of Jamie, of Ephrata; and three grandchildren: Kyra, Moriah, and Michael.

Services were held Aug. 30 at the Lititz Dunkard Brethren Church. He was interred at Mohler Brethren Church Cemetery, Ephrata.

To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Arrangements by Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.