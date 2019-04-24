Home   >   Obituaries   >   Harry A. Brubaker, 86, Ephrata, property manager, antique collector, loved time with grandchildren

Harry A. Brubaker, 86, Ephrata, property manager, antique collector, loved time with grandchildren

Harry A. Brubaker, 86, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Ephrata on Sept. 23, 1932, son of the late Harry G. and Anna S. (Sheaffer) Brubaker.

Harry is survived by his loving wife: Lois J. (Myers) Brubaker; son: James Brubaker; five grandchildren: Ashley, Jay, Cody, Ostin, and Bradly; three great-grandchildren: Andrew, Alex, and Lorelai; and several nieces.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his daughter: Judy Brubaker Wienand; great-granddaughter: Bella Kimmet; and sister: Pauline Landis.

Harry was a property manager and antique collector. He loved horses and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were held April 24 at Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. Interment will be private.

To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Arrangements by Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.

