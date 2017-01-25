- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
Harry Eli Hartranft, 95, self-employed farmer, Swamp Christian Fellowship member
Harry Eli Hartranft, 95, of Womelsdorf, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at his home.
He was born in Schoeneck to the late William and Annie (Sweigart) Hartranft, and was the husband of the late Mildred (Knauer) Hartranft, who passed away in 1995.
He had been a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church. Harry was a self-employed farmer for many years.
Harry is survived by three sons: Harry L., Paul E., and Melvin E. Hartranft, all at home; and a brother: LeRoy, husband of Kathryn (Knauer) Hartranft, of Bernville.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Wilbur, Alvin, Norman, and Alan Hartranft; three sisters: Florence Wentzel, Irene Walters, and Dorothy Goshert.
Services were held Jan. 20 at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver, with the Rev. Bernell Burkholder officiating. Interment took place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
karen
January 26, 2017 at 9:34 pm
this is moms uncle harry