Harry G. Schuh II, 95, WWII vet, GE draftsman, played Minor League ball, was youth coach

By on November 26, 2019

Harry G. Schuh II, 95, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.

He was born in Philadelphia to the late Harry and Florence (Deitz) Schuh, and was the husband of the late Valda M. (Singer) Schuh, who passed away in 2006.

He attended Mount Zion Baptist Church, Denver. He coached youth baseball, and was a Minor League Baseball player and a Phillies fan.

Harry served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked as a draftsman for GE, Philadelphia.

Harry is survived by a son: Harry G., husband of Robin (McQueen) Schuh of Port Matilda; two daughters: Marilyn A., wife of Robert Beiswenger of Bowmansville; Janis E., wife of John Fischer of Quakertown; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jonathan Yoder officiating. Interment will take place in the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia.

Memorial contributions in Harry’s memory may be made to Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services, P.O. Box 707, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

