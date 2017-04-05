Hazel I. Carvell, 90, Red Cross volunteer, Salem member, enjoyed camping, reading

Hazel I. Carvell, 90, of Rothsville, took her final journey to heaven on Friday, March 31, 2017.

She was the widow of the late Leon Carvell, who passed away in 2004, and daughter of the late McKinley R. and Marguerite (Sheaffer) Goodman.

Hazel is survived by four children: Bonnie Hench, Pat Shimp (Bob), Leon Carvell Jr. (June), and Rodney Carvell (Jane); seven grandchildren: Alan, Drue, David, and Dereck Hench; Chad and Corey Carvell; and Hillari Shimp; nine great-grandchildren: Tyler, Jordan, Cody, and Shane Hench; Chris and Conner Carvell; and Curtis, Clayton, and Eden Carvell; two step-grandchildren: Marci and Mitchel McCall; one sister: Gloria Keller; and one brother: Carl Goodman and his wife, Ginny.

In addition to her husband and parents, Hazel was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Nevin Goodman.

Hazel was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Rothsville and was a Red Cross volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital for more than 20 years. She was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren. Hazel loved camping, crocheting, reading, and adult coloring.

Hazel’s family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care for all the love and care she was given. Also, a very big thank you to the staff and caregivers at Keystone Villa in Ephrata and the many friends she met there. They all were loving and caring to her.

Services were held at Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, on April 3, with Pastor Karen Bongard officiating. Interment was in Millport Mennonite Cemetery, Warwick Township.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Hazel’s honor to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, was entrusted with the arrangements.