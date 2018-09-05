Home   >   Obituaries   >   Hazel G. White, 93, worked for AMP, CAP, enjoyed dining out, jewelry, reminiscing

Hazel G. White, 93, worked for AMP, CAP, enjoyed dining out, jewelry, reminiscing

By on September 5, 2018

Hazel G. White, 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Margie (Goodman) Snyder.

Hazel worked from the former AMP, Inc., and part time for Community Action Programs in Columbia. She grew up attending Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown. Hazel enjoyed traveling, flea markets, auctions, going out to eat, talking about the good old days, listening to music, going through jewelry and most of all spending time with her family.

Hazel is survived by four children: Lynn Sollenberger of Elizabethtown; Sharon Sutherland of Elizabethtown; Jorgia Bair, wife of Barry Gunsallus of Elizabethtown; and Tina Urban, wife of Mark of Ephrata; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Louise Mulhollem-Marshall, wife of Harold of Elizabethtown; and Geraldine Hughes of Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by three brothers: Raymond Jr., Dale, and Larry Snyder; and two sisters: Eldora “Dolly” Collins and Arlene Zerphey.

Services were held Aug. 30 at Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy. Interment followed at Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To send an online condolence, visit sheetzfuneralhome.com. Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy, was entrusted with the arrangements.

