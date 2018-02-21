- Welcome to Helping Hour
Helen L. Weit, Gifted craftsperson, founding member of Ephrata-Eberbach Sister Cities
On Feb. 15, 2018, Helen L. Weit of Ephrata left this earth to God’s eternal life.
She is predeceased by Leon F. Weit, her husband of 62 years, as well as her parents: Esther (Seldomridge) and Jeremiah S. Longenecker of Lititz.
Surviving are her sons: Lee (Missy) Weit of Ephrata; and John (Barbara) Weit of Smyrna, Ga.; along with grandson: Eric (Kim) Weit; and granddaughters: Michelle (Chris) Cable and Kristen (Frank) McCleary. She has six great-granddaughters.
Helen was a gifted craftsperson and was a member of PA Guild of Craftsmen and Central PA Guild of Hand Weavers. She was a member of the Lititz Springs Chapter of Eastern Star, Cloister Associates, American Legion Auxiliary, and founding member of Ephrata-Eberbach Sister Cities. As a member of the Ephrata Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, she once hand wove the cloth and custom-made the altar’s communion element cover.
Helen had a quiet strength. She will be remembered as humbly sharing her handcraft knowledge.
A memorial service is being planned for April.
In recognition, please consider a gift to the Ephrata America Legion or Ephrata-Eberbach Sister Cities.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
