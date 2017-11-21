- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Helen I. Sweigart, 94, EHS grad, Dutchmaid retiree, lifelong Democrat, enjoyed antiquing
Helen I. Sweigart, 94, of Ephrata, departed this life at home on Wednesday, Nov.15, 2017.
She was the wife of the late Richard E. Sweigart, former Ephrata postmaster, who passed away on Oct. 20, 1979, and the daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Bechtel) Mohn.
Helen was born in Ephrata on Dec. 25, 1922, and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Ephrata High School with the class of 1941, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ephrata. She worked for Dutchmaid, Inc. for 15 years, retiring in 1983.
Helen was an avid antique collector and up until her late 80s she could often be found at Renningers or the Black Angus Antique Mall on a Sunday afternoon looking for a piece of spatter, Gaudy Dutch or Leed’s china to add to her collection. Her other hobbies included counted cross stitch and needlework, and she made dozens of fine pieces over the years. She also enjoyed working out in the yard up until health issues began to limit those activities. She was an ardent follower of politics, a lifelong Democrat, and supported many Democratic and environmental causes.
Helen is the last of her immediate family and is survived by her son: Daniel S. Sweigart of Ephrata; a niece: Gloria Bell of San Francisco, Calif.; a nephew: Dennis Zimmerman of Reading; and a number of grand-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son: Thomas; her parents: Paul and Helen (Bechtel) Mohn; sisters: Betty Reber, Mary Seibel Mull, and Jane Zimmerman; and a brother: Charles Mohn.
Services were held Nov. 20 at Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, with Pastor Douglas Gehr and Chaplain Nilda Roman officiating. Interment was in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ephrata.
Those who desire may wish to make memorial donations to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
To send online condolences or share memories, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, was entrusted with the arrangements.
