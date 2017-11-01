Home   >   Obituaries   >   Helen Wagner, 79, retired from F & M Hat Co., enjoyed NASCAR, time with family

Helen Wagner, 79, of Denver, passed away Oct. 29, 2017, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Fisher and Bertha Beck Cassler. She was the wife of the late Paul Wagner, who passed away May 10, 2017. They were married 64 years on Dec. 13, 2016.

She was a seamstress most of her life, retiring after over 25 years at F & M Hat Co., Denver. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading, watching NASCAR races, and spending time with family.

She is survived by two sons: Brian, husband of Frances Wagner of Reinholds; and Darryl, husband of Kathy Wagner of Denver, with whom she resided; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters: June, wife of Jeff Kohl; Karen, wife of John Winter; and Kathy, wife of Bill Marshall.

She was preceded in death by two sons: Gary L. and John M. III; a sister: Mary Schmeck; and a brother, Harold Ray Cassler.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

