Helene D. Sweigart, 94, Ephrata, Lebanon Daily News reporter, Goodwill Industries cashier

Helene D. Sweigart, 94, of Ephrata, passed away at home on Dec. 7, 2018.

She was born in Ozone Park, N.Y., to Emmanuel and Mary (Gabriel) Yris on March 13, 1924. Helene’s parents died when she was quite young, and she was raised in Newburg, N.Y., by her great-aunt, and later in Rexmont by her aunt, Jenny Gabriel Orfino.

Helene was a graduate of Cornwall High School, where she met the love of her life, Herman C Sweigart, whom she subsequently married.

She worked as a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News and later in life as a cashier for Goodwill Industries of Ephrata.

Helene was preceded in death by her parents; a son: Bradlee Sweigart, husband of Kathy, of Florida; and a sister: Josie Angelo.

Helene, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, is survived by her daughter: Iris, wife of Herbert Lowe of Ephrata; four grandchildren: Romina, wife of Scott McEllhenney of Ephrata; Tom Harrison of Hopeland; Jessica and Johanna Sweigart of California; and five great-grandchildren. Also, surviving is her brother: Emmanuel J. Yris, husband of Marjorie of Naples, Fla.; and a niece: Michelle Weinhold of Denver.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata. To leave condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

