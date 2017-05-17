Home   >   Obituaries   >   Hilda M. Miller, 93, Cocalico School District secretary, traveler, St. John’s UCC member

Hilda M. Miller, 93, Cocalico School District secretary, traveler, St. John’s UCC member

By on May 17, 2017

Hilda M. Miller, 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Maple Farm, Akron.

She was born in Mount Airy to the late James and Edna (Ditzler) Borry, and was the wife of Ralph Miller, with whom she shared 74 years of marriage.

Hilda graduated from Schaefferstown High School. She was an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Denver, where she was in the women’s guild and served on the consistory. She was also a member of the former Cloister Chapter of OES. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, cooking, and knitting.

Hilda worked as a secretary for Cocalico School District and Gooding Simpson Mackes, Inc.

In addition to her husband, Hilda is survived by a daughter: Barbara, wife of Thomas Ostapuck of Stevens; and a granddaughter: Tracy, wife of Jeffrey Love of Gretna, Va.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Samuel Borry.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 18, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the St. John’s UCC, 659 S. 4th Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bradley Haws officiating. Interment will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

About mhunnefield

One Comment

  1. Donald Nolt

    May 27, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    It was my pleasure to work in the office with Hilda at Gooding, Simpson & Mackes in the mid 60’s. She loved life and her family. May she Rest In Peace.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *