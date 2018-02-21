- Welcome to Helping Hour
Ira W. Simmons Jr., 93, WWII vet, bricklayer, Trinity Lutheran member, enjoyed hunting
Ira W. Simmons Jr., 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Farmersville to the late Ira W. Sr., and Mamie J. (Sweigart) Simmons, and was the husband of June L. (Ditzler) Simmons, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata.
Ira was a bricklayer by trade all of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during World War II at the Battle of the Bulge. He was a member of Cocalico Post #3376 VFW and Cloister Post #429, American Legion. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting and reading.
In addition to his wife, Ira is survived by five children: Lorraine Deibler of Marietta; Elaine, wife of Michael Sernoffsky of Elizabethtown; Ronald, husband of Cindy Simmons of Leola; Rodney Simmons of Brownstown; Doreen, wife of Jason Kepple of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Russell Simmons; a grandson: Jason Deibler; a brother: Vernon Simmons; and half-sister; Marcella Dyer.
Services were held Feb. 19 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata, with Pastor Karen Minnich-Sadler officiating. Interment was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and Vet 21 Salute.
Memorial contributions in Ira’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
