Irene E. Lukus, 96, Brickerville native, Ephrata mother of two, homemaker, enjoyed knitting

Irene E. Lukus, 96, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Gardens at Stevens.

She was born in Brickerville to the late Lester Matthews, and was the wife of the late Andrew F. Lukus, who passed away in 2015.

Irene worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed knitting.

Irene is survived by a son: Ronald L. Burkholder of Ephrata; three grandchildren: Tina Eby, Darian Burkholder, Tracy Bare; six great-grandchildren: Kyle Eby, Carson Burkholder, Chloe Burkholder, Camdyn Burkholder, Ryan and Kira Bare; a brother: John Matthews; and two sisters: Erma Snader and Mary Zimmerman.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Donald E. Burkholder; and two brothers: Lester and Carl.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.