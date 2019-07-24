Irene W. Weaver, 95, Ephrata, Hess and Atlas worker, Phils fan, was a prayer warrior for all

Irene W. Weaver, 95, of Ephrata, formerly of Bowmansville, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.

She was born in Lititz to Levi H. and Ella W. (Wise) Zimmerman, and was the wife of the late Leroy W. Weaver who died in 1999.

For many years, Irene attended Harvest Fellowship Church in Stevens. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, watching “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” on TV, and was an avid Phillies fan. When she was young she enjoyed playing softball. She loved her family dearly and was a prayer warrior for all.

In the early years, Irene worked for Hess Eggs and Atlas Overalls Factory of Ephrata.

Irene is survived by five children: Ruth Ann, wife of Karl Koenig of Bernville; Leon Z., husband of Dolores (Eberly) Weaver of Ephrata; Lester Z., husband of Betty (Hornberger) Weaver of Denver; Leroy Jr., husband of Terri L. (McCreary) Weaver of Lititz; and Diane Z., wife of Leon R. Newswanger of Bowmansville; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a brother: Levi W. Zimmerman of Myerstown.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son: Erwin Weaver; five sisters: Anna Mae Martin, Ella Martin, Esther Musser, Alta Hoover, and Martha Sensenig; and a brother: Raymond Zimmerman.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Donecker Chapel at Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m., with Pastors Leon Weaver and Rob Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Irene’s memory may be made to Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.

Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.