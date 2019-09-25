Isaac ‘Lee’ Arment, 76, Denver Borough Council member, Arment’s Restaurant owner
Isaac “Lee” Arment, 76, of Denver, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Terre Hill to the late Isaac and Anna (Newswanger) Arment, and was the husband of Teresa F. “Teri” Arment, with whom he would have celebrated 52 years of marriage in December.
Lee was an active member of Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver. He was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and McCann School of Business, Reading. He owned and operated Arment’s Restaurant in Denver (1972-1981) and Myerstown (1997-2004), was the top salesman for Lance Corporation (1982-1996) and after retirement he enjoyed working at Garden Spot Auto Auction.
Lee was a member of the Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F. & A.M. and served on the Denver Borough Council. He enjoyed painting, crafts and took pride in his award winning roses. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family by the pool, and beach vacations. Lee was a wonderful husband, father and friend who will be missed greatly by all.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Mitchell, husband of Adrianne Arment of Denver; Matthew, husband of Margaret Arment of Denver; six grandchildren: Oliver, Kyra, Lillian, Ashley, Adam and Hanna; three brothers: Harold, husband of Rita Arment; Emerson Arment; and Gordon, husband of Sandy Arment.
A celebration of life service with be held, Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m., at Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver, with Pastor Marissa Becklin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Lee’s memory may be made to Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Isaac 'Lee' Arment, 76, Denver Borough Council member, Arment's Restaurant owner
