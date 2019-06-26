Isaac W. Gehman Jr., 72, retired Bishop, Gehman Feeds, Good’s Store worker, outdoorsman

Isaac W. Gehman Jr., 72, of New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital due to injuries from a fall at home.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Isaac H. and Barbara (Weaver) Gehman, and was the husband of Mary Kathryn Gehman, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage on May 10.

He was a retired Bishop of Keystone Mennonite Fellowship and a member of Living Water Mennonite Fellowship.

Isaac was a pastor and teacher before retiring. He also worked in dairy and nutrition for Gehman Feeds, and later worked part time for Good’s Store in East Earl. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Isaac is survived by four children: Wilmer E., husband of Lindell Gehman of Bowmansville; Sharon R., wife of Philip Groff of New Holland; Rachel F., wife of Delmar Weaver of Denver; Mary Sue Gehman of Pensacola, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; and two sisters: Barbara Ann, wife of Lloyd Horst; and Lydia, wife of Harold Martin.

Services were held June 21 at Faith Mennonite Fellowship, Stevens. Interment took place in the Faith Mennonite Fellowship Cemetery.

Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Isaac’s memory may be made to Living Water Mennonite Fellowship, 1306 Red Run Road, Stevens, PA 17587.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.