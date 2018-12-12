Home   >   Obituaries   >   J. Barry ‘Birch’ Kachel, 84, Firecracker 5-mile Run founder

J. Barry “Birch” Kachel, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at home.

He was born in West Lawn to the late Lester L. and Miriam Z. (Wolf) Kachel, and was the husband of Joan Kachel, with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on May 28, 2018

Barry was a welder for High Steel for over 20 years before retiring. After retiring, he worked part time for Garden Spot Auction. He was a member of the War Memorial Board for 40 years and the founder of the Firecracker 5-mile Run. In his early years, he was a youth football and baseball coach.

In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by a daughter: Debra S., wife of Paul M. Grierson of Lewes, Del.; a son: R. Scott, husband of Lisa (Trynosky) Kachel of Ephrata; and two grandchildren: Loran and Jeremy Kachel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Richard Lee Kachel.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a memorial service at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata, with Pastor Rob Eshleman officiating. Interment will be private at the Wolf Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Barry’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

