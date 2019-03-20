Home   >   Obituaries   >   J. Robert Peifer, 84, was Cloister Tax Services founder, volunteer leader, served his country

J. Robert Peifer, 84, of Akron passed away on March 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was the loving husband of his spouse of 63 years, Helen Stoesz Peifer; the supportive father of three sons: Bruce (Joyce) of Dunlap, Ill.; Karl (Yvonne) Peifer of Ephrata; and Joseph (Marinella Troxler) of Lancaster. He was the proud grandfather of: Josh Peifer (Chelsie) of St. Louis, Mo.; Katelyn McQuate (Timothy) of Akron; and Zach Peifer of Ephrata.

Bob graduated from Donegal High School and Goshen College in Goshen, Ind. He served his country during the Korean War by performing two years of alternative service at the hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Bob worked as manager of Manor Mutual Insurance Company, Lancaster; as president of the Pennsylvania Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, Lititz; and senior account executive at SCOR Reinsurance Company, Dallas, Texas. Most recently Bob and his son Joe were founders and partners, for nearly 30 years, of Cloister Tax Services of Akron.

Bob volunteered on the boards of ReUzit Stores, Friendship Community and Akron Mennonite Church, often as treasurer. His hobbies included traveling, golfing, genealogy, entertaining guests, birdwatching and refinishing furniture.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents: Norman and Alice Peifer of East Petersburg; and a brother: Larry Peifer of Manheim.

Surviving are his sister: Dorothy (Jim) Fricke of Lititz; two brothers: Donald (Alyce) Peifer of Valencia, Spain; and Jerry (Susan) Peifer of Marmora, N.J.; and a sister-in-law: Valerie Peifer of Manheim.

All are invited to a celebration of life service at Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Bob’s memory to either: Friendship Community 1149 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 (friendshipcommunity.net/donate); or Diamond Street Early Childhood Center, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, PA 17501.

