J. Robert Peifer, 84, was Cloister Tax Services founder, volunteer leader, served his country
J. Robert Peifer, 84, of Akron passed away on March 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was the loving husband of his spouse of 63 years, Helen Stoesz Peifer; the supportive father of three sons: Bruce (Joyce) of Dunlap, Ill.; Karl (Yvonne) Peifer of Ephrata; and Joseph (Marinella Troxler) of Lancaster. He was the proud grandfather of: Josh Peifer (Chelsie) of St. Louis, Mo.; Katelyn McQuate (Timothy) of Akron; and Zach Peifer of Ephrata.
Bob graduated from Donegal High School and Goshen College in Goshen, Ind. He served his country during the Korean War by performing two years of alternative service at the hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Bob worked as manager of Manor Mutual Insurance Company, Lancaster; as president of the Pennsylvania Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, Lititz; and senior account executive at SCOR Reinsurance Company, Dallas, Texas. Most recently Bob and his son Joe were founders and partners, for nearly 30 years, of Cloister Tax Services of Akron.
Bob volunteered on the boards of ReUzit Stores, Friendship Community and Akron Mennonite Church, often as treasurer. His hobbies included traveling, golfing, genealogy, entertaining guests, birdwatching and refinishing furniture.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents: Norman and Alice Peifer of East Petersburg; and a brother: Larry Peifer of Manheim.
Surviving are his sister: Dorothy (Jim) Fricke of Lititz; two brothers: Donald (Alyce) Peifer of Valencia, Spain; and Jerry (Susan) Peifer of Marmora, N.J.; and a sister-in-law: Valerie Peifer of Manheim.
All are invited to a celebration of life service at Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Bob’s memory to either: Friendship Community 1149 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 (friendshipcommunity.net/donate); or Diamond Street Early Childhood Center, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, PA 17501.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Search crews continue hunt for missing man in Middle Creek State Game Lands
On Tuesday, March 19, authorities expanded a search for a...
-
Cocalico School District addresses lead levels in water sources
Cocalico School District continues to address elevated lead levels in...
-
West Cocalico approves RFP for pension funding
In the West Cocalico supervisors’ Feb. 19 meeting, the board...
-
Best in show
Legendary dog handler Peter Green of Bowmansville shows no sign...
-
Two Ephrata students battling rare illness
Nathan Barnica, 13, back in class after aggressive, ongoing treatment...
-
Andrew L. Shimko Jr., 70, USMC vet, life member of local clubs, GSM retiree, enjoyed dancing
Andrew L. Shimko Jr., 70, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
J. Robert Peifer, 84, was Cloister Tax Services founder, volunteer leader, served his country
J. Robert Peifer, 84, of Akron passed away on March...
-
Search crews continue hunt for missing man in Middle Creek State Game Lands
On Tuesday, March 19, authorities expanded a search for...
-
Cocalico School District addresses lead levels in water sources
Cocalico School District continues to address elevated lead levels...
-
West Cocalico approves RFP for pension funding
In the West Cocalico supervisors’ Feb. 19 meeting, the...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Barb says:
-
Al & Sue Bonagura says:
-
Rosamaria Ramos says: