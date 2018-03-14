- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
- Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub
- Showcase of Homes, March 1, 2018
- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
Jacob David Fry, 93, Ephrata H.S. grad, WWII vet, heavy equipment industry worker
Jacob David Fry, 93, of Union Grove, Wisc., formerly of Brookfield, Wisc., and Frysville, died Feb. 25, 2018 at Burlington Memorial Hospital.
Born on Aug. 11, 1924, he was the son of the late Miles W. and Babette (Ruppin) Fry, of Frysville, near Ephrata.
He grew up on the family farm in Frysville. In 1941, he graduated from Ephrata High School, and entered Cornell University, Ithaca N.Y. Jacob served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942 to 1945 in General Patton’s 3rd Army, leading an engineering and operations unit across occupied northern France; and later served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He earned a bachelor’s of science in agricultural engineering (1948) and Masters of Business Administration (1949), both from Cornell University.
On June 21, 1952, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Schaff Fry (M.A., Temple Univ.) Jacob worked in sales and marketing in the heavy equipment industry his entire career, starting with Caterpillar Tractor in Peoria, Ill., and Europe. He retired in 1988 from Harnischfeger (Joy Global/Komatsu) in Milwaukee, Wis., and continued working in heavy equipment as a consultant for Ormson Corporation, and as an independent contractor until 2004.
He was predeceased by his wife: Betty (1928-2002); and his sister: Ann Fish.
Surviving are a sister: Charlotte Poor (Peoria, Ill.); brother Morton (Beckie) Fry (Ephrata); daughters, M. Susanna Fry (Kenosha, Wisc.) and Sarah “Sally” Fry (Greg) Bruch (Brookfield, Wisc.); son Samuel J. Fry (Waukesha, Wisc.); five grandchildren, Michael J. Thompson (Las Vegas, Nevada), Christina A. Thompson (Jeff Olson) (Chicago, Ill.), Ruthanne A. Bruch (Tim) Busch (Dallas, Texas), George W. Bruch (Sheboygan, Wisc.), David J. Bruch (Sheboygan, Wisc.); and, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and nephews.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Clement J. Zablocki V.A. Medical Center in Milwaukee for the fine care he received over the years in his retirement; to the V.A. Nursing Home in Union Grove, Wisc., for their wonderful nursing care; and to the Burlington Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care during his final illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Heart Association.
Hartson Funeral Home, Hales Corners, Wisc., handled the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at hartsonfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Elma F. Eshleman, 90, Zion Lutheran member, enjoyed reading, spending time with family
Elma F. Eshleman, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Jacob David Fry, 93, Ephrata H.S. grad, WWII vet, heavy equipment industry worker
Jacob David Fry, 93, of Union Grove, Wisc., formerly of...
-
V. Marlene Forney, 81, EHS grad, worked at Farmers First Bank, enjoyed the beach, was Colts fan
V. Marlene Forney, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Monday,...
-
Lois Ann Perry, 85, K-mart sales clerk, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, pencil coloring
Lois Ann Perry, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday,...
-
Lamar W. Good, Terre Hill, worked at Good’s Feed Mill, Churchtown UMC member
Lamar was received into the loving arms of his Savior...
-
Eugene Rodney Gockley, 84, Army vet, Bethlehem Steel retiree, volunteer, historian, artisan
Eugene “Gene” Rodney Gockley, 84, passed away March 12, 2018,...
-
Anna G. Hopkins, 98, Boehringer’s Drive-In worker, Adamstown Woman’s Club president
Anna G. Hopkins, 98, formerly of Adamstown, died March 9,...
-
Elma F. Eshleman, 90, Zion Lutheran member, enjoyed reading, spending time with family
Elma F. Eshleman, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Jacob David Fry, 93, Ephrata H.S. grad, WWII vet, heavy equipment industry worker
Jacob David Fry, 93, of Union Grove, Wisc., formerly...
-
V. Marlene Forney, 81, EHS grad, worked at Farmers First Bank, enjoyed the beach, was Colts fan
V. Marlene Forney, 81, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Denise L Daughetee says:
-
-
Janice Ballenger says: