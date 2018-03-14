Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jacob David Fry, 93, Ephrata H.S. grad, WWII vet, heavy equipment industry worker

Jacob David Fry, 93, Ephrata H.S. grad, WWII vet, heavy equipment industry worker

By on March 14, 2018

Jacob David Fry, 93, of Union Grove, Wisc., formerly of Brookfield, Wisc., and Frysville, died Feb. 25, 2018 at Burlington Memorial Hospital.

Born on Aug. 11, 1924, he was the son of the late Miles W. and Babette (Ruppin) Fry, of Frysville, near Ephrata.

He grew up on the family farm in Frysville. In 1941, he graduated from Ephrata High School, and entered Cornell University, Ithaca N.Y. Jacob served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942 to 1945 in General Patton’s 3rd Army, leading an engineering and operations unit across occupied northern France; and later served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He earned a bachelor’s of science in agricultural engineering (1948) and Masters of Business Administration (1949), both from Cornell University.

On June 21, 1952, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Schaff Fry (M.A., Temple Univ.) Jacob worked in sales and marketing in the heavy equipment industry his entire career, starting with Caterpillar Tractor in Peoria, Ill., and Europe. He retired in 1988 from Harnischfeger (Joy Global/Komatsu) in Milwaukee, Wis., and continued working in heavy equipment as a consultant for Ormson Corporation, and as an independent contractor until 2004.

He was predeceased by his wife: Betty (1928-2002); and his sister: Ann Fish.

Surviving are a sister: Charlotte Poor (Peoria, Ill.); brother Morton (Beckie) Fry (Ephrata); daughters, M. Susanna Fry (Kenosha, Wisc.) and Sarah “Sally” Fry (Greg) Bruch (Brookfield, Wisc.); son Samuel J. Fry (Waukesha, Wisc.); five grandchildren, Michael J. Thompson (Las Vegas, Nevada), Christina A. Thompson (Jeff Olson) (Chicago, Ill.), Ruthanne A. Bruch (Tim) Busch (Dallas, Texas), George W. Bruch (Sheboygan, Wisc.), David J. Bruch (Sheboygan, Wisc.); and, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and nephews.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Clement J. Zablocki V.A. Medical Center in Milwaukee for the fine care he received over the years in his retirement; to the V.A. Nursing Home in Union Grove, Wisc., for their wonderful nursing care; and to the Burlington Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care during his final illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Heart Association.

Hartson Funeral Home, Hales Corners, Wisc., handled the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at hartsonfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *