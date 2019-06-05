Jacob ‘Jack’ Eugene Neff, 87, decorated Korea vet, USPS retiree, father of two, community servant

Jacob “Jack” Eugene Neff, 87, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Lancaster to the late Eugene and Mary (Wiest) Neff, and was the husband of Joan (Reider) Neff, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage last October.

Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Navy as a Navy Airman having served on three carriers: U.S.S. Midway, Coral Sea and FDR, as an Aviation Machinist, during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1954 and awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Good Conduct Medal.

He was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren. Involved in the community, Jack served on the boards of the Ephrata Rec Center and Eicher Arts Center and was a member of the American Legion Post 429 and Ephrata Golden Years Club. The highlight of Jack’s life was spending time with his family, always looking forward to holidays and special visits when he knew his children and grandchildren would be with him. Special times included seeing grandchildren’s sporting and school events. He loved sharing stories and laughter with friends and family.

Jack worked 32 years for the U.S. Postal Service in Ephrata. Upon retirement in 1987, he worked part-time at the Highland Elementary school.

In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by two daughters: Vicki, wife of Joe Piccolo of Williamsport; and Andrea, wife of Ray Dadigan of Doylestown; four grandchildren: Julie Devlin, Peter Paulina, Devin Dadigan, and Lauren Dadigan Halper; a sister: Sara Anne Meck; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Rob Eshelman officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery with military honors accorded by Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard and Vet 21 Salute. All are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.