Jaden Lee Truskey, 18, EHS grad, PSU student, soccer player, Naruto fan, devoted to his family

Jaden Lee Truskey, 18, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

He was born in Reading and was the son of Sara Truskey and stepfather Mike Brown.

Jaden was a 2018 graduate of Ephrata High School and had been currently attending Penn State Abington as a freshman. He was on the Penn State soccer team.

In addition to his mother and step dad, he is survived by his three siblings: Julea, Cooper and Madelyn Truskey, all at home; and maternal uncles: Joseph and Andrew Truskey; as well as maternal grandparents: Geralyn and Leon Truskey of Denver. He is also survived by his two dogs: Bailey and Carl Bear.

You could always find Jaden playing soccer with all of his teammates, watching Naruto, or cracking a joke to see someone smile. He loved to participate in all family activities. Jaden would always lend out a hand to support any of his friends, family, or anyone when the opportunity presented itself. He always made sure to go above and beyond for everyone he encountered.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 26, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., with The Rev. Father John J. McLoughlin C.SS.R., as celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will take place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. A gathering for a time of sharing will be held at the Ephrata High School Cafeteria, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata, following the burial.

Memorial contributions in Jaden’s memory may be made to Jaden’s gofundme, at http://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-jaden-truskey.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at http://www.stradlingfuneralhome.com.