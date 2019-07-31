James A. Simmons, 62, Stevens, Protestant, enjoyed hunting, golfing, riding his Harley
James A. Simmons, 62, of Stevens, passed away, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Reading Hospital, of natural causes.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William H. and Helen J. (Poorman) Simmons. He was the loving husband of Joanna B. (Barrett) Simmons.
Of the Protestant faith, Jim enjoyed hunting, golfing, and riding his Harley motorcycle.
He will be sadly missed by his only son: Scott R. Simmons, husband of Ashleigh, of Manheim; sisters: Jane Norris, wife of Richard, of Howard, Ohio; and Susan Zeigler, of Mount Joy; grandchildren: Austin James and Kinsley Kelly; and brother-in-law: Dan Murray, of Media.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Patricia Murray.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the National Rifle Association at donate.nra.org/donate.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
