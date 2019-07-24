James A. Tshudy, GM of R&D at Armstrong, historian, active in HSCV, on Ephrata Library board

James A. Tshudy, a.k.a. Arthur James Tshudy, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Landis Homes, Lititz.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1938 near Brunnerville, to the late Richard William and Viola Mae (Weaver) Tshudy; and was the husband of Nannette Marie (Grill) Tshudy, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. They were married on Aug. 30, 1958, at Bethany United Church of Christ in Ephrata.

Jim grew up in Manheim and attended Manheim Elementary, Middle, and Central High Schools and graduated in 1956. After graduation, he went to work at the research and development Center of Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster. He attended Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, while working at Armstrong and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1966.

He left Armstrong, was awarded a National Science Foundation fellowship, attended the University of Delaware, and graduated in 1974 with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in theoretical physical chemistry. Jim returned to Armstrong and served in a series of management positions including general manager of R&D, until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, he served as a consultant to Armstrong and was considered a world industry expert in indoor air quality.

Jim and his wife, Nan, were well-known historians and antique dealers and collectors. Jim was very active in the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley. He authored and edited several publications for the Society. He served as museum committee chair during the Heritage Matters campaign and was a member of the board of trustees for many years. He also served on the board of trustees of the Ephrata Public Library for many years and was dedicated to life-long learning.

Jim and Nan purchased and restored the 1764 Mohler Homestead near Ephrata where they raised their family and lived for more than 40 years. Over the years, Jim developed a thorough knowledge of early Pennsylvania German architecture, antiques and folk art. The family restored the farm and Jim and Nan furnished and decorated the home with historical items and antiques of many types.

Jim’s greatest joy and pride in his life were his children, grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

Jim is survived by three children: James Richard, husband of Deborah Lynne (Reed) Tshudy, their two children: Anne Marie and Eric James, and a great-grandson: Connor Oberholtzer; David Keith, husband of Kelly Ann (Boose) Tshudy; Susan Christine Tshudy, wife of Lee Charles Carpenter, and their daughter: Alexandra Mae.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Clyde Richard Tshudy.

Jim was a kind and generous person, always eager to help and share. He will be missed and the world will be smaller without him.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society or to Hospice and Community Care.

