James H. Mease, 79, Akron native, PennDOT retiree, liked hunting, fishing, talking politics

James H. Mease, 79, of Morris, died on Friday, June 21, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1940 in Akron, son of the late Linebrandt and Grace (Heffner) Mease.

He was retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and a former member of the St. John’s Reformed Church, Friedensburg. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and talking about politics. He was a member of the Elbow Hunting Club and loved to help people.

A private graveside service will be held at the St. John’s Reformed Church Cemetery, Friedensburg.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Wellsboro.