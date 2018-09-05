Home   >   Obituaries   >   James Howard Wenger, 77, Cocalico School Dist. police officer, Denver firefighter, civic volunteer

James Howard Wenger, 77, Cocalico School Dist. police officer, Denver firefighter, civic volunteer

James Howard Wenger, 77, of Denver, passed away peacefully at Maple Farm, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Jim was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Born in Lancaster, on March 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Edna Sensenig Wenger.

During his working career, he was employed at the Dutchman’s Diner, Renningers Antique Market, Groff’s Snack Food and Zerbe’s Chips. He was a member of the East Cocalico Township Police Department serving as a special officer at Cocalico School District.

Jimmy was a proud, lifetime member of the Denver Fire Company #1, having served the community for over 54 years. He was also a lifetime member of the Lancaster County Fireman’s Association, joining in 1969 and a member of Smoketown Fire Company #1. He was volunteer at the Adamstown Community Days over the Memorial Day weekend every year.

He enjoyed the simple things in life: sitting on his porch, going out to eat, attending bluegrass concerts, dogs, and was always ready to go out for a good cup of coffee.

Jim is survived by his sister: Inza Wenger; his brother: Robert (Jayne) Wenger; a nephew: Donald Wenger; several cousins: Mary, Linda, Hans, Annie and Orville; and close friends: Rick, Harold, Roy, Ron and John.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Farms for the expert, compassionate and loving care Jim received these past six weeks. Words cannot express our gratitude. Also, the staff at Penn State Hematology and Oncology for the expert care he received the last six years.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. with Chaplain Jimmy C. Fannin Jr. officiating. Interment will take place in the Steinmetz Cemetery immediately following the service. Flowers are welcome.

If desired, memorial contributions in Jim’s memorial may be made to an organization of your choice.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

 

 

 

 

