- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
James Howard Wenger, 77, Cocalico School Dist. police officer, Denver firefighter, civic volunteer
James Howard Wenger, 77, of Denver, passed away peacefully at Maple Farm, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Jim was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Born in Lancaster, on March 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Edna Sensenig Wenger.
During his working career, he was employed at the Dutchman’s Diner, Renningers Antique Market, Groff’s Snack Food and Zerbe’s Chips. He was a member of the East Cocalico Township Police Department serving as a special officer at Cocalico School District.
Jimmy was a proud, lifetime member of the Denver Fire Company #1, having served the community for over 54 years. He was also a lifetime member of the Lancaster County Fireman’s Association, joining in 1969 and a member of Smoketown Fire Company #1. He was volunteer at the Adamstown Community Days over the Memorial Day weekend every year.
He enjoyed the simple things in life: sitting on his porch, going out to eat, attending bluegrass concerts, dogs, and was always ready to go out for a good cup of coffee.
Jim is survived by his sister: Inza Wenger; his brother: Robert (Jayne) Wenger; a nephew: Donald Wenger; several cousins: Mary, Linda, Hans, Annie and Orville; and close friends: Rick, Harold, Roy, Ron and John.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Farms for the expert, compassionate and loving care Jim received these past six weeks. Words cannot express our gratitude. Also, the staff at Penn State Hematology and Oncology for the expert care he received the last six years.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. with Chaplain Jimmy C. Fannin Jr. officiating. Interment will take place in the Steinmetz Cemetery immediately following the service. Flowers are welcome.
If desired, memorial contributions in Jim’s memorial may be made to an organization of your choice.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Frederick B. Plowfield, 75, former Sheriff of Lancaster County, Denver JP, Binkley Insurance owner, philanthropist
Frederick “Fred” B. Plowfield, 75, of Elizabeth Township, passed away...
-
James Howard Wenger, 77, Cocalico School Dist. police officer, Denver firefighter, civic volunteer
James Howard Wenger, 77, of Denver, passed away peacefully at...
-
Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, served as WWII Army nurse, enjoyed gardening, helping others
Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
George Good Weber, 90, Martindale Mennonite minister, Weaver Markets retiree, church planter
George Good Weber, 90, of Ephrata, went home to be...
-
Harold H. Martin, 73, Sauder Eggs retiree, Weaverland Anabaptist member, enjoyed vacations
Harold H. Martin, 73, of Ephrata, went to be with...
-
Mary Elizabeth Martin, 94, Ephrata grad, worked at CHS, Green Dragon standholder, 4-H leader, traveler
Mary Elizabeth Martin, 94, of Lititz, formerly of Stevens, passed...
-
Hazel G. White, 93, worked for AMP, CAP, enjoyed dining out, jewelry, reminiscing
Hazel G. White, 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday,...
-
Frederick B. Plowfield, 75, former Sheriff of Lancaster County, Denver JP, Binkley Insurance owner, philanthropist
Frederick “Fred” B. Plowfield, 75, of Elizabeth Township, passed...
-
James Howard Wenger, 77, Cocalico School Dist. police officer, Denver firefighter, civic volunteer
James Howard Wenger, 77, of Denver, passed away peacefully...
-
Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, served as WWII Army nurse, enjoyed gardening, helping others
Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Randyv says:
-
-
jason kale says: