James L. Kopp, 52, Denver, skilled craftsman, enjoyed fishing, antiquing, flea markets

James L. Kopp, 52, of Denver, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Ephrata to Donald E. and Patricia A. (Hamaker) Kopp of Denver.

Brian was an avid fisherman, enjoyed flea marketing, and buying and selling antique bottles and vintage items. He was a skilled craftsman, and there wasn’t much he couldn’t accomplish in stone work, masonry, and woodworking. He found his Savior and looked forward to meeting him in Heaven.

In addition to his parents, James is survived by a daughter: Alexis Kopp, and companion Shawn Hogarth; three grandchildren: Marissa Kopp, Kaleb Hogarth, and Jackson Hogarth; two brothers: Ken E. Kopp, husband of Gretchen; and Brian E. Kopp, husband of Pamela.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Sherri A. Kopp; and a brother: H. Dean Kopp.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral and Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.