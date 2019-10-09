Home   >   Obituaries   >   James R. Kline III, 52, Navy vet, Sherbine Construction worker, enjoyed pool, darts, Steelers

James R. Kline III, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Lancaster to the late James R. and Ruth A. (Styer) Kline.

James worked for Sherbine Construction, Reinholds. He enjoyed playing pool, bowling and darts. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr.. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

James is survived by his companion: Deborah L. Spotts; three sisters: Kelly, wife of James Eck of Ephrata; Jamey A., wife of Kenneth Barber of Horsham; Debra L., wife of Tony In of Houston, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ephrata Amvets Post #136, 614 S. State St., Ephrata. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions in James’ memory may be made to SPCA of Lancaster County, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

