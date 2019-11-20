James R. Kurtz, 89, Korea vet, James Wild, Car Quest worker, outdoorsman, Phils, UNC fan

James R. Kurtz, 89, of Ephrata, formerly of Akron, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Akron to the late David P. and Anna Mary (Ravegum) Kurtz, and was the husband of Paula J. (Good) Kurtz, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.

He was a member of Trinity E.C. Church, Lititz. James worked in auto body repair for Hunt Motors until the mid 80s, then in the parts department for James Wild Auto and later for Car Quest in Leola. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, serving during the Korean War. He loved going to the mountains and was a member of the Wilkins Flat Hunting Club in Tioga County. He was also a baseball and basketball fan, especially of the Phillies and Tar Heels.

In addition to his wife, James is survived by a son: Brian S., husband of Kathryn “Kitty” (Swisher) Kurtz of Akron; and a daughter: Melinda S., wife of Dwayne Lynch of Mount Joy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Jane Lauver.

Funeral services were held Nov. 19 at the Stradling Funeral Home, Akron, with Pastor Nathan Fry officiating. Interment will be private in the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions in James’ memory may be made to Ephrata Manor Caring Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.

