James T. Wilkins Jr., 65, PSU retiree, tournament bass fisherman, poet, joker, epic cook
James “Jim” Thomas Wilkins Jr., 65, of Denver, went to his eternal home with Jesus on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Jim was the beloved husband and soulmate of Susan, celebrating 42 years of a blessed marriage together. Born and raised in Monmouth County, N.J., son of Hazel Osborne and the late James T. Wilkins, Sr. and brother of Nancy, Jim spent his childhood fishing the waterways along the Jersey shore.
Jim and Susan were 32-year residents of State College, both retirees from Penn State University.
They treasured time with the lights of their life, their children: Kristina and husband Ryan Healy; Andrew and wife Rachel; four granddaughters: Natalie Rose, Julia, Lilia and Sydney; Stephen Ezell, whom he regarded as a son “in the Lord,” wife Amy, and their five children that called him “Papa Jim.” Jim was blessed with a long line of extended friends and family and many nieces and nephews whom he loved deeply.
He found joy in cooking epic meals, playing games, cracking jokes and sharing his passions: organic gardening and beekeeping; coaching, watching and playing sports and fitness. He was an encourager and an adventurer. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and he was a tournament bass fisherman and mentor. He loved sharing life with his wife and was a deep thinker and writer of poetry of praise. He shared God’s love with anyone he met. His legacy lives on as his family celebrates his life.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata.
Because of Jim’s passion to teach all to fish, please consider donating in his name to: takf.net (Take a Kid Fishing).
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
