James W. Miller, 90, Ephrata Manor resident, WWII vet, minister in the Salvation Army
Major James W. Miller, 90, of Ephrata, was “promoted to glory” on Friday, Nov, 3, 2017.
Born in Oil City to the late Coder and Florence Miller, he spent his entire life with The Salvation Army. He was ordained as a minister in The Salvation Army in 1948. He pastored at a number of locations in eastern Pennsylvania as well as other locations in the northeastern United States.
Prior to entering seminary, he served in the U.S. Army near the end of World War II and upon his discharge returned to Oil City High School to complete his education.
Jim married his life-long sweetheart, Marjorie, in November 1950, and they had four daughters. He and his wife retired in 1992 to Oil City, but later moved to the Lancaster area. In his last seven years, he was confined to the Ephrata Manor skilled nursing facility, but continued his life-long ministry to others by regularly counseling and praying with other patients.
James is survived by his wife: Marjorie; four daughters: Carol Helman, Diane Foss, Sharon Kelly and Susan Smith; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Mary Jean Irwin of Leesburg, Fla.
He was predeceased by his parents: three siblings: Ruth, Helen, and Harold; a son-in-law: Tom Helman and a grandchild, Jennifer Kelly.
A celebration of life services was held Nov. 11 at The Salvation Army, Lancaster. Interment will take place at a later date.
Visit James’ memorial page at TheGroffs.com. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster, was entrusted with the arrangements.
