Jan Prins, 85, Navy vet, Gulf manager, Prins Photography owner, musician, traveler
Jan Prins, 85, of Reamstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in The Netherlands, he was a son of the late Jacob and Katherina Prins. Jan and his wife, Hannah (Good) Prins, were to celebrate 65 years of marriage this month.
Jan moved to the U.S. in 1952, sponsored by his uncle, Dr. VanLoon. He worked for American Casualty Insurance Company in Reading, then worked as the manager of the Gulf station in Bowmansville. Jan turned his hobby of photography into a business, and in 1976 started Jan Prins Photography, where he established and operated a photo lab. He then worked 10 years at Yoder’s Market in the photo lab, and most recently worked part time at Weaver’s Market in Denver.
He was also proud to be a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed music, anything jazzy, country, and organ. Self-taught, he played the piano, organ, and ukulele. Jan enjoyed traveling and took his family camping all over the U.S. and enjoyed many trips to Knoebels amusement park. He was a member of Salem E&R Church in Reamstown, and served on church council. Most of all he loved his family and cherished making memories with them.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Ken J. Prins (fiancée Michelle Ward) of Shrewsbury; and Chris L. Moore (Sean) of Hanover; two grandchildren: Ross J. Hall and Brooke L. Hall; one great-grandson: Eliot Vollmer; brother: Dick Prins; and two nephews: Eddie (Tineke) Prins and Roland (Ylona) Prins.
Jan was predeceased by sister-in-law: Kryna Prins.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Salem E & R Church, 12 E. Church St., Reamstown.
Arrangements by the Good Sipler Funeral Home, Reamstown. Condolences may be shared at goodfuneral.com.
