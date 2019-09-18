Janet F. Poysher, 80, Stevens, formerly of Ephrata, is survived by two children

Janet F. Poysher, 80, of Stevens, formerly of Ephrata, passed away at The Gardens at Stevens on Sept. 10, 2019.

Janet was born in Ephrata, daughter of the late Ralph B. and Martha (Kendig) Witmyer.

She is survived by her daughter: Deborah Weachter; son: Richard Poysher, husband of Lornita; granddaughter: Heather; two step-granddaughters: Samantha and Lindsey; and three great-grandchildren: Selena, Dylan, and Anyia.

Graveside funeral services officiated by the Reverend Scott K. Davis, were held Sept. 12 at Mohler Brethren Church Cemetery, Ephrata.

Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.